Sister of Loretto Mary Frances Lottes, an educator, dies

Sister of Loretto Mary Frances Lottes, formerly Sister Margaret Mary, died July 31 at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary. She was 97 and had been a Sister of Loretto for 74 years.

Sister Lottes, a native of St. Louis, Mo., served as an educator in Kentucky, Missouri and Wyoming.

In Kentucky, she taught theology at Bellarmine College (now university) from 1970 to 1973. She also taught at St. Catharine College in Springfield, Ky. Early in her vocation, Sister Lottes taught in elementary and secondary schools in Colorado and Wyoming for close to a decade.

Sister Lottes was a member of the Liturgical Commission and served as a consultant to parish worship committees for the Archdiocese of Louisville from 1970 to 1977.

Sister Lottes also served her congregation as a novice mistress and as assistant general on the General Council of the Sisters of Loretto from 1964 to 1970.

She moved to the motherhouse infirmary in 1999, where she remained active in spiritual guidance until the mid-2000s.

Sister Lottes was buried in the Loretto Motherhouse Nature Preserve Cemetery Aug. 3. Memorials gifts may be sent to the Loretto Development Office, Loretto Motherhouse, 515 Nerinx Road, Nerinx, Ky., 40049.