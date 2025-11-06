Season of Creation poster winners named

Kiki Supple, a student at Holy Trinity School, won the third- through fifth-grade division of the Season of Creation poster contest. (Photo Special to The Record)

The Archdiocesan Creation Care Team has announced the winners of its Season of Creation poster contest.

Students submitted entries illustrating words from the prayer “Canticle of Creatures” by St. Francis of Assisi.

The winners are:

In the third- through fifth-grade division — Kiki Supple of Holy Trinity School won first place, Harper Knox of St. Aloysius School, Pewee Valley, Ky., placed second; Cora Rasinen of St. Agnes School took third.

In the sixth- through eighth-grade division — Abby Mazur of St. Agnes won first place, Marlee Gordon of St. Augustine School in Lebanon, Ky., placed second; and Nathan George of St. Aloysius took third place.

In the kindergarten through second-grade division, one winner was chosen for each of the nine schools that submitted entries in the division.

Individual winners in the third- through fifth-grade and sixth- through eighth-grade divisions received a cash award, and winners in the kindergarten through second-grade division received a gift card.

A $1,000 cash prize was divided equally among three schools that achieved 100% student participation in the contest. The schools are Holy Spirit School, St. Augustine School and St. Dominic School in Springfield, Ky.