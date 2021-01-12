Parishes around Louisville plan blood donation drives

The American Red Cross is asking healthy, eligible individuals of all blood types, especially those who’ve recovered from COVID-19, to give blood or platelets. The organization said in a press release that this will help to tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage.

Following is a list of parishes hosting blood drives this month.

— Jan 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 5505 New Cut Road.

— Jan. 19 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road.

— Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Bartholomew Church, 2042 Buechel Bank Road.

— Jan. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Holy Spirit Church, 3345 Lexington Road.

— Jan. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Agnes Church, 1920 Newburg Road.

The American Red Cross has implemented additional precautions to ensure blood drives and donation centers are safe for donors and staff, according to a press release. Additional precautions include: conducting temperature checks before donors enter, facial covering and social distancing.

Individuals wishing to donate blood should make an appointment via the Red Cross blood donor app, its website redcrossblood.org, phone at 1-800-733-2767 or the blood donor skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are encouraged to complete a pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire before their day of donation by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the blood donor app.