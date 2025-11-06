Community Calendar — Nov. 6, 2025

The following is a listing of Catholic community events in central Kentucky.

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky., will celebrate its 175th anniversary on Nov. 22. A Mass concelebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and current and past clergy will begin at 5 p.m. A dinner will follow.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Charismatic Renewal will host a healing Mass at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Holy Family Church, 3926 Poplar Level Road. Father Terry Bradshaw will preside, assisted by Deacon Tom Roth. Praise music will precede the Mass at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Jessica Webster at jeskha.may@gmail.com.

All healthcare professionals and their families are invited to attend the annual Healthcare Professionals Mass at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. A spiritual retreat will be offered prior to the Mass at 2 p.m.

Registration is not required. For more information, contact Dr. Eliot Bassett at eliotbassett@gmail.com.

The annual Gold Mass for science will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive. All scientists, science students and educators and those interested in science are invited to attend. A reception and a presentation will follow.

A Mass of Remembrance for those who have lost a child will be held Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. at St. Louis Bertrand Church, 1104 S. 6th St. The Mass is sponsored by the Red Bird Ministries Grief Group at St. Louis Bertrand and the archdiocese’s Office of Family and Life Ministries. For more information, contact family@archlou.org.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 17 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Terry Lesch of Holy Spirit’s peer ministry program will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Young Catholic Professionals Louisville Chapter will host an executive speaker series on Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at The Overlook at St. Thomas, 6800 Steeprun Road. Bill Zoeller will be the speaker. The event is free and includes beer, wine and snacks. To register, visit ycplouisville.org.

The Flaget Alumni Association’s annual charity dinner will be held Nov. 12 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. All are welcome, not just graduates. Lunch is $10. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

The Benedictine Oblates, Louisville Chapter, will meet on Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. in the parish center at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane. Benedictine Father Joseph Cox will be in attendance. The meeting will include a Thanksgiving potluck. All are invited.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lngraven@aol.com for more information. All are welcome.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, will host a “Coping with Grief” workshop on Nov. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the church gathering space. For more information, contact Dana Eckert at danae@ourlourdes.prg.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is Nov. 12 and the topic is “Coping with the Holidays.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide a supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

THE ARTS

Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, will host its second annual Artist Showcase and sale Nov. 14-15. The opening reception will be Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the showcase will be open on Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will feature the works of painters, photographers, woodworkers and textile artists.

The Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. 5th St., will host an ensemble of singers called “Voces Novae” on Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at vocesnovaelouisville.org.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Catholic Charities needs volunteers in the following areas:

Administrative — data entry, filing and entering information into spreadsheets and client database. Remote and in-person opportunities are available with a flexible schedule.

Fundraising and event team — serve on a committee for Rouler, Catholic Charities’ biggest fundraiser.

Common Earth Gardens — remove invasive species, mulch and help with trash cleanup on first and third Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and second and fourth Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org or 637-9786, ext. 115.

HERE & THERE

St. Louis Bertrand Church’s Knights of Columbus Council will host Robert Rogers on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the church, 1104 S. Sixth St. Rogers will share his story of redemption after the loss of his wife and four children in a flash flood. The event is free and open to the public.

Immaculata Classical Academy will host an Ignatius Press Student Book Fair from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 17. The fair, open to the public, will be held in the school library, 440 Zorn Avenue.

Good Shepherd Church will host a Card Party for a Cause on Nov. 11 at the parish’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. A cake wheel, pull tabs and raffles are planned. For reservations, call 749-9780.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 11501 Maple Way, 40229, will host an indoor community yard sale on Nov. 22 from 8 a.m. to noon. Concessions will be available for purchase.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer the following classes:

“Introduction to Christology” will be held Nov. 10 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sacred Heart Schools’ Ursuline Mother House, 3115 Lexington Rd.

“Comparing Hinduism and Buddhism” will be held on Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon on Zoom.

The cost for each class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount Francis, Ind., will host a day of reflection titled, “With Grateful Hearts: A Day Shaped by Thankfulness” on Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The facilitator is Judy Ribar. The cost is $60, which includes lunch. To register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org/with-grateful-hearts.

Nazareth Home will host a presentation featuring senior care innovators Nov. 17 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at its Highlands campus, 2000 Newburg Road. The presentation will feature Jack York, an American entrepreneur, and Francis Njuakom Nchii, founder and CEO of CDVTA Cameroon. For more information, visit nazhome.org.