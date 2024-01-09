January episode of the ‘What’s New In ArchLou Podcast’ available now

The January installment of the “What’s New In the ArchLou Podcast” features Cheryl Bruner, an attorney with Pitt and Emison. She joins host Dr. Brian Reynolds, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Louisville, to discuss “the basics of estate planning, including issues that may occur during a lifetime, planning for after death and the opportunity for charitable giving,” according to an announcement about the podcast.

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the Catholic Church in central Kentucky.

“Each month, we welcome guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” the announcement said.

The podcast, part of the Arch Lou Podcast Network, can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, the Faith Channel and the Archdiocese of Louisville’s website, YouTube Channel and Facebook page. New episodes are released the first Tuesday of each month.