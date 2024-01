Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will preside at the liturgy for the sanctity of all life, from conception to natural death. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will preside at the liturgy for the sanctity of all life, from conception to natural death.

More than 150 churches, schools and organizations typically participate in the Mass, and representatives will receive a rose signifying their commitment to life during the rose ceremony.

To register for the rose ceremony, provide the name of your organization and the name of the rose recipient to Celesta Arnold at celesta.arnold58@gmail.com or 493-6276.