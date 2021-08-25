BARDSTOWN, Ky. — More than 225 Boy Scouts and their leaders took part in the 75th Anniversary Bishop Flaget Trail on Aug. 21.

The event, sponsored by the Lincoln Heritage Council and the Boy Scout Catholic Committee on Scouting, was held on the grounds of St. Thomas Church.

According to Charlie Hulsman, chairman of the Boy Scout Catholic Committee, after camping on the grounds of St. Thomas and the Bishop Flaget log house, the Scouts were taken by bus to St. Monica Church, where they learned of the history of Black Catholics in the Archdiocese of Louisville, particularly in the central Kentucky area known as the state’s “Holy Land.”

After learning of that history, Hulsman said the Scouts then hiked a short distance to the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral where they continued their lessons in local Black Catholic history.

The idea, Hulsman said, was to introduce the Scouts to a significant portion of local church history.

The weekend also featured time for the Scouts “to reflect on our faith and God, and to spark an interest in staying connected to our church,” Hulsman said.

Saturday afternoon featured fun and game time, and the Scouts also made rosaries and took part in a celebration of the rosary. That evening the participants took part in a “Duty to God Campfire Program.” That event was held in front of the Bishop Flaget log house.

On Sunday morning, Aug. 22, the Scouts celebrated a “field Mass,” Hulsman said. The Mass was celebrated by Father Troy Overton and Deacon Dan Bisig. Father Overton serves as chaplain to the scouting program.