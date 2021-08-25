Mercy Academy unveils house system

Mercy Academy, 5801 Fegenbush Lane, unveiled a new “house system” during its annual back-to-school blast Aug. 17.

Each of the six new houses is composed of freshmen, sophomores, juniors, seniors and members of the faculty and staff.

Houses are named for individuals who influenced Catherine McAuley, founder of the Sisters of Mercy.

Students will gather in their houses during the school week, where they will take part in activities centered around education and wellness.

“When a student comes into Mercy, she joins a class of young women her age who experience and learn the Mercy traditions alongside her. … We know that nurturing relationships across the entire student body and with faculty and staff members is equally important in experiencing Mercy to its fullest,” said a press release from the school.

“House time will help students build relationships, school spirit and community, while maintaining Mercy’s long history of traditions.”