Schools honor veterans

Sarah Grace Leonhardt-Quaife, an eighth-grader at St. Albert School, presented a card to Tom O’Bryant, a veteran, during a Mass Nov. 9. The students made cards and wrote letters to veterans in honor of Veterans Day. (Photo Special to The Record)

Students in the Archdiocese of Louisville took part in various events honoring veterans of the U.S. military.

A special Mass honoring veterans — including parents, grandparents and members of the community — was celebrated Nov. 9 at St. Albert the Great School. The school’s handbell choir performed patriotic songs at the Mass.

During the week, students “discussed the importance of Veterans Day, what it means to be a veteran, and how we can honor our veterans,” said an announcement from the school. The students also wrote letters and made cards that were handed out during the event at school. Cards were also delivered to the Louisville VA Medical Center.

St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., honored veterans during a Veterans Day celebration Nov. 10. The event drew about 150 individuals, according to a press release from the school. Students heard from Col. Rick Frank, commandant at the U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College, who told them they were the future of the country and urged them to serve their community.

Students read poems, sang patriotic songs and presented an audio and video tribute to military families. Bethlehem High School in Bardstown, Ky., hosted a luncheon and invited veterans from the community. The school also celebrated being awarded the Purple Star through the Purple Star School Program.

Jonathan Young, an eighth-grader at St. Albert School, carried a basket containing an American flag as well as letters and cards for veterans during a special Mass Nov. 9. (Photo Special to The Record)

The award, sponsored by the state of Kentucky, “highlights schools’ commitment and dedication for Kentucky’s military youth and families in their local community,” according to the program’s website.

To earn the Purple Star Award, a school must designate a trained point of contact, host an annual military recognition event and post resources for military families on the school’s website.