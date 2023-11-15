Christmas concerts set for three dates in December 

The Mid Kentucky Arts and Chorus will hold its annual “Beautiful Music of Christmas” concert in three locations.

Under the direction of Teresa Tedder, the chorus will perform “beautiful arrangements of traditional choral pieces enhanced with professional musicians and soloists,” according to an announcement from the Mid Kentucky Chorus.

The concert performances will take place at the following locations:

The Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky., Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

St. Catharine Hall on the St. Catharine Motherhouse campus in Springfield, Ky., Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky., Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.

To make reservations, call 859-481-7094. Open seating tickets will also be available at the door. Tickets are $16 for adults $15 for senior citizens and $10 for students.