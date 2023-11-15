Queen’s Daughters establish endowment at two schools

The Queen’s Daughters, a charitable service group in the Archdiocese of Louisville, has established endowed scholarships at Sacred Heart Academy and Presentation Academy.

The endowments of $25,000 established at each school will provide scholarships for students who have a financial need, said Leigh Ostertag Raque.

Raque, a 1972 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, serves as the group’s president.

“We’re an organization which has supported young women for more than 100 years. We’re strong women of strong faith and we want to support schools that helped us,” said Ostertag Raque. “We want to educate women into the future.”

Students will start receiving scholarship dollars from those endowments in the 2024-2025 school year, she said.

The group has been helping young women in need by providing scholarships for decades.

In 1987, the Queen’s Daughters established a program that awards scholarships to four eighth-graders who plan to attend a Catholic high school in the archdiocese.

That scholarship program is separate from the newly established Queen’s Daughters Endowed Scholarship and will continue to award eighth-graders, Ostertag Raque said.

She noted that anyone can donate to the endowment and those who wish to may contact Sacred Heart Academy or Presentation Academy.

The Queen’s Daughters was founded in 1915 with a focus on serving World War I soldiers at Camp Taylor, according to the group’s website. Years later, the group expanded its ministry to serving expectant mothers and infants.

The group raises funds for its work through various events, such as its annual fashion show which began in 1952. To learn more about the Queen’s Daughters, visit https://queensdaughtersinc.com/.