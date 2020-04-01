School communities connect from afar

Families from Notre Dame Academy — including Claire, Mason, Cooper and baby Presley Lightle, above, and Emma and Justin Endler, below — gathered outside their respective homes to greet the school’s staff March 26 with signs of love. Teachers and others from the school community drove decorated cars, parade-style, around nearby neighborhoods waving to their students, whom they haven’t seen since March 13. St. Raphael School families held a similar parade for a student’s eighth birthday, driving by his house and waving balloons. Creativity has been at the heart of the Catholic community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.