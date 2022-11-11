Sacred Heart Schools blesses heritage room for 145th anniversary

Sacred Heart Schools celebrated its 145th anniversary with the blessing of the Ursuline Heritage Room Oct. 27.

The heritage room is located in the Ursuline Motherhouse, 3115 Lexington Road, and contains artifacts and photos “celebrating the service, faith, influence and legacy of the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville,” according to an announcement from Sacred Heart Schools.

Those who gathered also acknowledged the work of a committee that included Ursuline Sisters, motherhouse staff members, SHS faculty members and alumnae. Their efforts created a timeline displaying photos of the sisters’ work on the schools’ campus. The timeline was installed on the walls of the hallway in the Motherhouse.