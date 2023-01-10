Priest Variety Show to be livestreamed

There hasn’t been a Priest Variety Show in the Archdiocese of Louisville since 2018. Father William Hammer, left, performed as a clown and Father John Burke entertained the audience as Colonel Sanders before leading everyone in a rendition of “My Old Kentucky Home.” The archdiocesan Office of Mission Advancement is hosting a Priest Variety Show Feb. 3 to benefit the Catholic Services Appeal. (Record File Photo by Jessica Able)
Priests of the Archdiocese of Louisville will be performing in a Priest Variety Show Feb. 3 to benefit the Catholic Services Appeal. There will be 11 acts, including a band, several singers, a clown, a dancer, visual artists and an author.
The show is already sold out, but it will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. on the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CatholicArchLou.