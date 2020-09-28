Salute to THE GAME event raises $500,000

The 13th annual Salute to THE GAME fundraising event, hosted by the Catholic Education Foundation, raised an all-time record amount of $500,000, $50,000 more than last year.

The event — which celebrates the “rivalry and thrill” of the annual St. Xavier High School and Trinity High School football game — aired on WAVE 3’s Listens Live!, hosted by John Ramsey. This year’s Salute event attracted 30,000 viewers.

Since its inception, the event has raised more than $3.2 million, all of which is used to benefit the CEF in its work to support Catholic education in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The rivalry game is set for Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Xavier High School’s Brother Thomas More Page Stadium.