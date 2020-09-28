Archdiocesan News

Empty Bowls Benefit supports work of Highland Community Ministries

The Highland Community Ministries Empty Bowls Benefit will switch formats this year in light of the pandemic.

“Instead of enjoying bottomless bowls of soup by local chefs, choosing from a wide variety of hand-crafted artisan pottery bowls and bidding on a silent auction while surrounded by friends and neighbors in a festive atmosphere,” HCM asks for online donations, according to a news release. Donations will be accepted until Oct. 8.

Financial donations raised will assist HCM in their outreach ministries. And 10% of funds donated will go to APRON, Inc., a local non-profit that lends financial assistance to employees of Louisville’s independent restaurant community.

For every $50 an individual donates, their name is entered into a drawing for a set of hand-crafted pottery bowls or $25 gift cards to local restaurants.

Visit hcmlouisville.org and click on the Empty Bowls 2020 icon to make a donation. Checks can also be made out to Highlands Community Ministries, 1228 E. Breckinridge St., Box 2, Louisville, Ky., 40204.

