Saints for Kids — Seeking student artists to depict the saints

Youth who are high school age and younger are invited to submit original visual art, such as a drawing or painting, to be featured in the “Saints for Kids” section of Youth Focus.



For the next Saints for Kids, the subject of the artwork is St. Brigid. A photo of the artwork can be submitted via email to record@archlou.org or the original can be mailed to the attention of The Record at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., Louisville, Ky., 40203, with a stamped, self-addressed return envelope.



The deadline to submit is January 15. Email record@archlou.org with the subject line “Saints for Kids” with any questions.

