Community Calendar — Jan. 8, 2026

The following is a listing of Catholic community events in central Kentucky.

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

A Mass for Youth and Young Adult Servers will be held Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Ascension Church, 4600 Lynnbrook Drive. The Mass, open to youth and young adult altar servers and their families, will be celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre. A light reception will follow. Registration is encouraged at tinyurl.com/5n6m2t9p.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held Jan. 14 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Father Michael Schultz. Lunch is $10. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19, at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Valerie Wilson, a consecrated virgin, will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a holy hour for vocations at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

RETREATS

St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, will host a retreat titled “Anchored in Hope” on Jan. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The facilitator is Karen Purnell. The cost is $20, which includes lunch. The registration deadline is Jan. 12. For more information or to register, contact Debbie Minton at dminton@staparish.com or 969-3332 ext. 106. Catechist credit is available.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide a supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lngraven@aol.com for more information. All are welcome.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is Jan. 14 and the topic is “The Thing About Compassion.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

HERE & THERE

Good Shepherd Church will host a Card Party for a Cause on Jan. 13 at the parish’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. A cake wheel, pull tabs, and raffles are planned. Half of the proceeds will benefit Catholic Women of Africa. For reservations, call 749-9780.

St. Bartholomew Church will host a trivia night in its Magel Center, 2040 Buechel Bank Road, on Jan. 24. Doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia begins at 7 p.m. The cost is $20 per player, and teams consist of four to eight players. Concessions will be available. To register, visit www.saintbarths.org/parish-trivia-night.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry and St. Bernadette Moving Toward Oneness Ministry will offer a four-week Moving Towards Oneness process from Jan. 10 to Feb. 7. The sessions will take place on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the St. Bernadette Parish Center, 6500 Saint Bernadette Avenue. The cost is $15, and registration is open at tinyurl.com/StBMTO.



The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church is exploring “Wisdom and Theology in the Book of Job” through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The classes will begin Jan. 8 and 9 and run through Feb. 26 and 27. Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.