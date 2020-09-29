Sister Elaine McCarron, an educator, dies at 88

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Elaine McCarron, formerly Sister Michael Maria, died Sept. 21. She was 88 and in her 67th year of religious life.

Sister McCarron, a native of Washington, D.C., served as an educator in Kentucky and Virginia. She also served as a minister of religious education in various parishes in Virginia and Maryland.

Sister McCarron was appointed by the U.S. bishops to help prepare teachers in Riga, Latvia, to teach religion as a way of developing the Church in Eastern Europe.

She served as an adjunct professor of catechetics at the Toronto School of Theology over several summers. She also served the church in Belize in Central America by helping establish and strengthen catechetical programs there.

Sister McCarron also served her religious community as a volunteer in the archives at Nazareth from 2009 to 2019.

She is survived by her sisters Joan Robinson and Maureen Mahoney, members of her extended family and religious community.

Sister McCarron will be buried Oct. 1. The prayer ritual will be filmed and shared.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the SCN, Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.