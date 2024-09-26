Saints for Kids: How to celebrate the feast of the Guardian Angels

On Oct. 2, the Church celebrates the feast of the Guardian Angels.
Each person has a guardian angel that protects them. They help people while they are on Earth so they can get to heaven.
You cannot see your guardian angels because they are spirits and do not have a body like humans do.
Christians should not name their guardian angels, but can call their angel, “my angel” or “my guardian angel.”
There are many ways to celebrate the feast of the Guardian Angels. One might consider learning the “Angel of God” prayer to say before bed or when you get in the car.
Families can also celebrate the occasion by baking an angel food cake or cooking angel hair pasta for a meal.
PRAYER:
Angel of God, my guardian dear,
To whom God’s love commits me here,
Ever this day, be at my side,
To light, to guard, to rule, and guide.
Amen