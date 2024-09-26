Saints for Kids: How to celebrate the feast of the Guardian Angels

Ky Welch, a senior at Presentation Academy, shared her depiction of angels. (Art by Ky Welch)

On Oct. 2, the Church celebrates the feast of the Guardian Angels.

Each person has a guardian angel that protects them. They help people while they are on Earth so they can get to heaven.

You cannot see your guardian angels because they are spirits and do not have a body like humans do.

Lucy Erny, a fifth grader at Our Lady of Lourdes, shared her depiction of a guardian angel. It depicts a child saying “I’m scared for my first day of 5th grade.” The angels overhead replies, “I’ll watch over you.”

Christians should not name their guardian angels, but can call their angel, “my angel” or “my guardian angel.”

There are many ways to celebrate the feast of the Guardian Angels. One might consider learning the “Angel of God” prayer to say before bed or when you get in the car.

Families can also celebrate the occasion by baking an angel food cake or cooking angel hair pasta for a meal.

Mayte Dominguez Mena, a freshman at Ballard High School and member of St. Edward Church, was inspired by a description given in Ezekiel 1:5-11 when she drew her depiction of an angel.

PRAYER:

Angel of God, my guardian dear,

To whom God’s love commits me here,

Ever this day, be at my side,

To light, to guard, to rule, and guide.

Amen