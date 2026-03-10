Saints for Kids — How to celebrate the feast of Saint Patrick

Katelyn Chism, an eighth-grader at East Hardin Middle School and a member of St. James Church in Elizabethown, Ky., depicted images associated with St. Patrick in this drawing. (Art by Katelyn Chism)

Reagan Morris, a fifth grader at Ascension School, depicted St. Patrick with this drawing. (Art by Regan Morris)

Elsie Brown, a first grader at St. Albert the Great School, depicted St. Patrick with this drawing. (Art By Elsie Brown)

Kieran Fitzgerald, a fourth-grader at St. Aloysius School, depicted St. Patrick with this drawing. (Art by Kieran Fitzgerald)

St. Patrick

Feast day: March 17

St. Patrick was born in Britain around the year 385 AD.

When he was a teenager, he was brought to Ireland as a slave. During his years in slavery, Patrick grew in love for God and prayer.

After six years tending sheep, he escaped slavery and was reunited with his family in Britain.

When he returned to his home, he became a priest, and then he became a bishop.

One day, he had a dream in which he received a call to go back to Ireland. So he went back to Ireland, bringing Christianity to the country and baptizing thousands of people.

He is often shown with a bishop’s hat or staff.

To celebrate his feast, pray the “St. Patrick’s Breastplate” prayer. This is one version of the prayer:

“Christ with me.

Christ before me.

Christ behind me.

Christ in me.

Christ beneath me.

Christ above me.

Christ on my right.

Christ on my left.

Christ when I lie down.

Christ when I sit down.

Christ in the heart of every man who thinks of me.

Christ in the mouth of every man who speaks of me.

Christ in the eye that sees me.

Christ in the ear that hears me.”