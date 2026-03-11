Between Amens — Laetare Sunday, a brighter spot in Lent 

Dr. Karen Shadle

On Sunday, March 15, the Church celebrates the Fourth Sunday of Lent, also known as “Laetare” Sunday.

It mirrors “Gaudete” Sunday, the Third Sunday of Advent. Both words — “Laetare” and “Gaudete” — are from the Latin introits for these Masses, and both mean “Rejoice.”

These are the only two days in the liturgical year when the celebrant may wear rose-colored or pink vestments, because each represents a bright spot in the midst of a long and otherwise subdued liturgical season — Advent, a season of preparation, and Lent, one of penance. These days anticipate the full joy of Christmas and Easter, respectively.

At the approximate halfway point of Lent, Laetare Sunday shows us the lighter and brighter side of Lent, a season that can seem, well, gloomy. It is quickly followed by two happy feasts celebrating the earthly parents of Jesus — the feast of St. Joseph on March 19 and the Annunciation of the Lord on March 25.

There’s also St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, which is relatively less important in the Church’s calendar, but ranks high in the hearts and minds of many of the faithful.

Lenten feasts present some interesting liturgical possibilities. During Lent, the General Instruction of the Roman Missal calls for a kind of sensory fasting in the church environment. Flowers may not be used to adorn the sanctuary, and purely instrumental music is forbidden. But on Laetare Sunday and on some other feasts and solemnities within the season, there’s a temporary halt to these restrictions. It’s a brief pause for celebration and a momentary departure from strict adherence to our Lenten discipline.

The documents of the Second Vatican Council remind us that “Lent has a twofold character:” penance and baptism. This is a key point when exploring the totality of the Lenten calendar. There must be both self-denial and refreshment.

I remember a time when many churches emptied the water from their fonts during Lent and replaced it with sand as a very literal representation of Jesus’s 40 days in the desert. The Church has since explained that this is inappropriate. We need the holy water as a reminder of our baptismal call, perhaps during Lent more than ever.

Indeed, all the sacraments, which find their foundation in baptism, have a home in the season of Lent. There is a misconception that weddings, infant baptisms, first communions, ordinations and confirmations need to be scheduled outside of Lent. This is false. The sacraments are, in fact, necessary reminders of God’s grace and mercy at all times in the liturgical year.

Lent is not meant to be a constant drudgery. Laetare Sunday seems to acknowledge that we are human, after all, and we need a break sometimes. It points to other feasts and sacraments that similarly bring light to the darkness.

To me, the feasts of the Lenten season always feel extra-special because of this contrast. Feasting is more fun after a period of fasting. May we savor these little oases in the desert with great rejoicing.