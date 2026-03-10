Flaget Memorial awards grants to three organizations for wellness initiatives

Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, Ky., has awarded nearly $60,000 in grants to three local organizations to help “improve well-being and healthy equity in the Bardstown area,” according to a press release from CHI St. Joseph Health. Flaget, a Catholic Hospital, is part of the St. Joseph Health system, which operates at 100 locations in 20 Kentucky counties.

The hospital awarded CommonSpirit Community Health Improvement Grants to the following:

The UP Foundation received $19,500 to educate families about wellness, nutrition and exercise. The Isaac W. Bernheim Foundation received $19,500 to support its “immersive nature-based field trips” for Nelson County students. The Loretto Living Center at the Loretto Motherhouse received $19,500 for programming that serves its resident seniors and individuals with disabilities.

“At St. Joseph, we are committed to a healthier future for all and to addressing the unique needs of our neighbors,” said Jennifer Nolan, president of Flaget, in the release. “Our mission calls out a special focus on serving the vulnerable, and the work of these incredible organizations is essential in advancing well-being and health equity across the area.”