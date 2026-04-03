Safe environment workshops scheduled for April and May

TAGS: Safe Environment, sexual abuse, prevention, abuse prevention, workshop,

All Archdiocese of Louisville employees and volunteers, including those serving in parishes and schools, who have contact with children (18 and under) are required to participate in a Safe Environment Training Workshop offered regularly by the archdiocese.

Upcoming workshops are as follows. All trainings begin at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

April 16 — Immaculate Conception Church, La Grange, Ky., in the gym.

April 20 — St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, in the church.

May 12 — St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, in the church.

May 18 — Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive, in the gym.

May 19 — St. Patrick Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, in Schindler Hall.

May 27 — St. Joseph Church, Bardstown, Ky., in the school cafeteria.

May 30, 9:30 a.m. — Spanish — St. Edward Church, 9610 Sue Helen Drive, in the school cafeteria.



For up-to-date schedule information, check www.archlou.org/safe. No registration is required. For more information about preventing sexual abuse and victim assistance efforts, email victimassistance@archlou.org.