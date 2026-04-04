Local Catholics gather for the Passion of the Lord

Record Photos by Gabrielle Krumpelman















On Friday April 3, the Catholic Church observed Good Friday of the Lord’s Passion.

Good Friday is the only day in the Church’s liturgical year when the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is not celebrated. As parish communities around the Archdiocese of Louisville gathered in observance of the Passion of the Lord, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre led a 7 p.m. service at St. Lawrence Church in south Louisville.

In the Gospel reading according to John, chapter 19, the Church reflects on the Passion narrative:

“So they took Jesus, and, carrying the cross himself, he went out to what is called the Place of the Skull, in Hebrew, Golgotha. There they crucified him, and with him two others, one on either side, with Jesus in the middle.”

As is customary on Good Friday, following the homily, Catholics spent time in solemn adoration of the Holy Cross, coming forward to venerate a wooden cross in honor of Christ’s passion and death.