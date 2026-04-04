Easter Message from Archbishop Shelton: The trumpet of salvation has sounded

The fresco “Glory of Resurrected Jesus” by Guido Reni (1575 – 1642) is pictured in the Cathedral of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Ravenna, Italy. (Photo by Renata Sedmakova via Shutterstock.com)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Brothers and Sisters,

This is the day the Lord has made, and there is so much for which we have to rejoice: The trumpet of salvation has sounded aloud the triumph of Jesus Christ the King, who, coming back from death’s domain, lives and reigns for ever and ever! (The Easter Proclamation [Exsultet]; Psalm 118:24)

The Paschal Mystery — the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ — is our fountain of Christian joy. What is important about this is that this Easter joy emerges from deliverance, redemption, and the victory of Jesus Christ over sin and death.

As we gather with our families and friends, let us remember that the Resurrection of the Lord is an installment of the light, joy, and peace he promised us. Therefore, we are compelled to let our Easter joy be profound and compelling to allow the light of Christ within us, rising in glory, to dispel the darkness of hearts and minds everywhere. For we know, the peace of Christ is already at work in our world because of the Lamb who was sacrificed for our salvation.

May the Mother of Jesus, through her never-failing intercession, always watch over us, as Christ, our certain hope, has risen and is alive forevermore!

As Archbishop of Louisville, I wish you a very sacred Easter season.