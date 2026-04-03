Sacred Triduum begins with Holy Thursday

Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow

Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow

Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow

Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow

Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow

Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow

Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow

Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow

Today, April 2, the Catholic Church gathers for Holy Thursday, when we recall Jesus’ Last Supper, breaking bread with his disciples for the final time before his Passion.

Parish communities around the Archdiocese of Louisville gathered in commemoration of the Last Supper, including those at a 7 p.m. Mass at the Cathedral of the Assumption.

According to the Gospel of John, chapter 13, not only does Jesus celebrate the Last Supper on the evening before his crucifixion, but he also washes the feet of his disciples and gives them a new commandment.

“So when he had washed their feet and put his garments back on and reclined at table again, he said to them, ‘Do you realize what I have done for you? You call me ‘teacher’ and ‘master,’ and rightly so, for indeed I am.’

“ ‘If I, therefore, the master and teacher, have washed your feet, you ought to wash one another’s feet. I have given you a model to follow, so that as I have done for you, you should also do.’ ”

The Easter Triduum continues tomorrow, April 3, with Good Friday, commemorating the Passion of the Lord. It will culminate in the celebration of the Mass of the Resurrection of the Lord, beginning at sundown on Saturday at the Easter Vigil.