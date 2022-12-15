Sacred Heart Schools send gifts to West Virginia

Students and families of Sacred Heart Schools took part in the 27th annual Sister Brendan Appalachia Gift Drive which raised close to $7,000 and collected 1,640 Christmas gifts for children and families served by the nonprofits Christian Help of Mingo County and ABLE Families in Kermit, W.Va. A group of Sacred Heart Academy students and faculty drove to Kermit to deliver the gifts Dec. 2. Because of the pandemic, this is the first time since 2019 that a group has traveled to West Virginia to deliver gifts, according to an announcement from the school.

Ursuline Sister of Louisville Mary Brendan Conlon and Ursuline Sister of Louisville Janet Marie Peterworth founded the nonprofits Christian Help of Mingo County and ABLE Families in 1995 to assist needy families.