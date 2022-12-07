Sister Brenda Anderson, a teacher and nurse, dies

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Brenda Anderson, formerly Sister Mary Brenda, died Dec. 3. She was 75 and in her 37th year of religious life.

Sister Anderson, a native of Lebanon, Ky., began her ministry as a teacher and later became a nurse, serving in Arkansas.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught fourth grade at Sts. Simon and Jude School.

Sister Anderson served her community early in her vocation by operating the switchboard at the Motherhouse in Nazareth. Later she provided nursing care to sisters living at the Motherhouse and served as a bus driver for 16 years. She was also a staff assistant at the Catherine Spalding Retreat Center from 1995-1999.

Sister Anderson was involved with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, helping to spread awareness and was considered a top fundraiser for the organization.

She is survived by her sisters Wanda Chambers, Joycelene Phipps, Janice Heady and Patricia Eddington; members of her extended family; and her religious community.

A wake will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at St. Vincent de Paul Church on the Nazareth campus.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at St. Vincent de Paul Church followed by burial in Nazareth Cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed at https://nazareth.org/live.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048, or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.