Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” will be presented by Sacred Heart School for the Arts and Sacred Heart Academy. Performances will be in the Ursuline Arts Center, 3113 Lexington Road, at 7 p.m. March 9 and 10 and at 2 p.m. March 11.

Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com/events/508.

Prices are $15 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and $8 for students.