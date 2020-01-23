Sacred Heart Schools now offer IB programs for pupils ages 3 to 19

Record Staff Report

Sacred Heart Schools has expanded its International Baccalaureate program to all of its students, from age 3 to 19.

This month, Sacred Heart Preschool received authorization to offer the IB Primary Years Programme for children age 3 to 12.

In October, Sacred Heart Model School was authorized to offer the IB Middle Years Programme, for students age 11 to 16.

Sacred Heart Academy has offered the IB Diploma Programme, for students age 16 to 19, since 1998.

The International Baccalaureate program, based in Geneva, Switzerland, encourages “personal and academic achievement, challenging students to excel in their studies and in their personal development,” according to its website, www.ibo.org.

The programs “focus on teaching students to think critically and independently, and how to inquire with care and logic,” its website explains. “ The IB prepares students to succeed in a world where facts and fiction merge in the news, and where asking the right questions is a crucial skill that will allow them to flourish long after they’ve left our programmes.”