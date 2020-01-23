Saint Meinrad will host the new Cyprian Davis Lecture on Feb. 11

Record Staff Report

Dr. C. Vanessa White, assistant professor of spirituality and ministry at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, will deliver the inaugural Cyprian Davis Lecture at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind.

Her lecture, “Journeying with the Saints: Black Catholics on the Road to Sainthood,” will be held on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. Central Time in St. Bede Theater.

White is also director of the Certificate in Pastoral Studies and the Certificate in Black Theology and Ministry at Catholic Theological Union. And she is a member of the summer faculty of Xavier University of Louisiana’s Institute for Black Catholic Studies in New Orleans.

Benedictine Father Cyprian Davis was a professor of church history at St. Meinrad. His award-winning book, “The History of Black Catholics in the United States,” is regarded as the essential study of the American Black Catholic experience.

He was a founding member of the National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus and a contributor to “Brothers and Sisters to Us,” the 1979 pastoral letter on racism published by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. He died in 2015.

The lecture is free and open to the public. For more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher at 812-357-6501 during business hours.