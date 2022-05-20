By The Record Youth FocusMay 20, 2022 Sacred Heart Academy swimmer signs letter of intent Sacred Heart Academy swimmer Emerson Ackerman has signed a national letter of intent to swim at Centre College. TagsSacred Heart Academy Share on Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google + LinkedIn Email Bio Latest Posts The Record The Record newspaper is published by the Archdiocese of Louisville and covers the Catholic community of Central Kentucky. It was established in 1879. Latest Posts By The Record Sacred Heart Academy swimmer signs letter of intent Mayor’s office names outstanding seniors Immaculata Classical Academy Graduation 2022 Previous articleMayor’s office names outstanding seniors Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Δ