Youth Focus

Mayor’s office names
outstanding seniors

Nine students who attend Catholic high schools were selected for the 2022 Mayor’s Outstanding Seniors award.

The students and their schools are:

  • Assumption High School — Sydney Badon
  • Bethlehem High School — Gabrielle Disselkamp
  • DeSales High School — Bobby Brashear
  • Holy Cross High School — Marco Vazquez
  • Mercy Academy — Nora Dickerson
  • Presentation Academy — Alexandra Garcia Lopez
  • Sacred Heart Academy — Sarah Rink
  • St. Xavier High School — Le’Andre Maxwell
  • Trinity High School — Favio Sanchez

All the students have “contributed to their community through service work, including several involved in Mayor Greg Fischer’s Give A Day Celebration of Service and other local nonprofit organizations,” according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

The students were honored at a ceremony May 12 at Iroquois Amphitheatre in Iroquois Park.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *