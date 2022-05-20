Nine students who attend Catholic high schools were selected for the 2022 Mayor’s Outstanding Seniors award.
The students and their schools are:
- Assumption High School — Sydney Badon
- Bethlehem High School — Gabrielle Disselkamp
- DeSales High School — Bobby Brashear
- Holy Cross High School — Marco Vazquez
- Mercy Academy — Nora Dickerson
- Presentation Academy — Alexandra Garcia Lopez
- Sacred Heart Academy — Sarah Rink
- St. Xavier High School — Le’Andre Maxwell
- Trinity High School — Favio Sanchez
All the students have “contributed to their community through service work, including several involved in Mayor Greg Fischer’s Give A Day Celebration of Service and other local nonprofit organizations,” according to a press release from the mayor’s office.
The students were honored at a ceremony May 12 at Iroquois Amphitheatre in Iroquois Park.