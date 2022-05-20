Nine students who attend Catholic high schools were selected for the 2022 Mayor’s Outstanding Seniors award.

The students and their schools are:

Assumption High School — Sydney Badon

Bethlehem High School — Gabrielle Disselkamp

DeSales High School — Bobby Brashear

Holy Cross High School — Marco Vazquez

Mercy Academy — Nora Dickerson

Presentation Academy — Alexandra Garcia Lopez

Sacred Heart Academy — Sarah Rink

St. Xavier High School — Le’Andre Maxwell

Trinity High School — Favio Sanchez

All the students have “contributed to their community through service work, including several involved in Mayor Greg Fischer’s Give A Day Celebration of Service and other local nonprofit organizations,” according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

The students were honored at a ceremony May 12 at Iroquois Amphitheatre in Iroquois Park.