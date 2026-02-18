Rouler fundraiser draws more than 400 revelers for Mardi Gras and a cause

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre led revelers in a parade through a crowd gathered on Mardi Gras, Feb. 17, at the Mellwood Arts and Entertainment Center. The event, Rouler, is a fundraiser presented annually by Catholic Charities of Louisville. (Photo Special to The Record)

Record Staff Report

Catholic Charities of Louisville’s seventh annual Rouler, a Mardi Gras fundraising bash, drew more than 400 revelers to the Mellwood Arts and Entertainment Center Feb. 17.

Mardi Gras beads, games with prizes and Louisiana fare filled the event space. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, a native of Louisiana, took part in the event, leading a second line parade through the crowd.

Proceeds from Rouler go “directly back into our programs to help those struggling in our community to reach self-sufficiency,” said Ellen Hauber, chief advancement officer for the agency.

“It was a great crowd,” said Hauber, noting that the party-goers wore Mardi Gras-themed attire. “It’s really meaningful for us when people take the time to get excited about our event.”