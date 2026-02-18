Right to Life to honor St. Gabriel parishioner in March

Former Metro Councilman and parishioner of St. Gabriel Church, Robin Engle, will be honored by Right to Life of Louisville during its 53rd annual Celebration of Life event on March 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Crowne Plaza.

Engle will receive the Donna Durning Community Award, named in honor of the late Donna Durning’s pro-life work in Louisville. The award is given to “an outstanding community member who is making an impact and promoting life in the Louisville area,” according to an announcement from Right to Life.

“Robin is deeply committed to the dignity of the human person. He has served on the Board of Directors for Kentucky Right to Life and has participated in Right to Life of Louisville’s Walks for Life and community rallies. Throughout his time on the Metro Council, he was widely regarded as the go‑to member for life-related issues. His Metro Council leadership efforts helped to ensure the permanent closure of the EMW Women’s Surgical Center,” the announcement said.

He and his wife Dena have four children and five grandchildren.