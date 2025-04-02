Record-setting Catholic Services Appeal will benefit every parish, says coordinator

Donors to the Archdiocese of Louisville have set a new fundraising record for the annual Catholic Services Appeal, surpassing its goal.

As of March 28, gifts and pledges to the archdiocese’s largest free-will offering topped $4.42 million. The goal was $4.2 million. Last year’s appeal also set a record with $4.24 million in contributions.

Melissa Herberger, who coordinates the appeal, said the back-to-back record-setting years demonstrate “that parishioners are embracing the call to be faithful stewards.” Thus far, 55 parishes have met or exceeded their fundraising goal.

In a press release about the appeal, Herberger also credited its success to pastors and parish staff.

“The appeal would not be successful without the efforts of our wonderful pastors and their parish teams,” said Heberger. “We are grateful for their leadership and the many ways they go above and beyond in what they do, not just for their parish, but for the archdiocese, and the entire community, as well.

“Each year, the pastors find creative and inspiring ways to promote the appeal and the ministries supported by CSA funds,” Herberger added. “From getting school students involved with class contests to inviting guest speakers to give testimonials during Mass to engaging in friendly competition with their fellow pastors, when it comes to CSA, they are ‘all in!’ It’s really both exciting and inspiring to see.”

Herberger is the archdiocese’s coordinator for annual giving and stewardship, which is part of the Office of Mission Advancement. She said that every parishioner in every parish benefits in some way from CSA.

“As I sit in the pew during Mass and look around, I see so many good things happening because of funding provided by CSA.”

To highlight how CSA funds benefit parishes and the people of central Kentucky, this year’s promotional materials included videos — available on the archdiocese’s social media — featuring the work of archdiocesan offices and leaders.

“The goal of the videos was to highlight some of the programs and ministries that receive vital funding from CSA that people might not be aware of, including: Campus Ministry, the Metropolitan Tribunal Office, Catholic Charities, diaconate formation, faith formation, youth ministry, family ministry and worship,” the release said.

Molly Keene Smith, director of the Office of Mission Advancement, noted that the appeal also received generous contributions to its Seminarian Education Fund.

“CSA donors have the option to donate specifically to provide funding for our seminarians,” she noted in the release. “The average cost to educate each seminarian per year is $65,000.

“To date, over $428,000 has been donated this year for seminarian education,” she said. “These funds are critical, especially now, as the number of seminarians in the Archdiocese of Louisville continues to grow. We are truly grateful for this tremendous support for our future priests.”

Donations to the 2024 CSA will continue to be received over the next few months. And the appeal still has one more goal to reach — the participation goal. This goal, which is at 89 percent, is meant to help boost the number of households that take part in the appeal. To support the 2024 appeal, visit www.archLou.org/CSA or contact Melissa Herberger in the Office of Mission Advancement at mherberger2@archlou.org or call 585-3291.