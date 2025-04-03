Bulletin Board — April 3, 2025

LENTEN EVENTS

The following parishes are planning to present live Stations of the Cross during Holy Week.

St. Bartholomew Church, 2040 Buechel Bank Road, will present the “Living Stations of the Cross” on April 18 (Good Friday). The reenactment will start outside on the parish grounds. For more information, contact Gina Priddy at 314-8901.

St. Athanasius School will present the “Living Stations” on April 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the church located at 5915 Outer Loop. For more information, contact the school office at 969-2345.

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Chrism Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre on April 15 at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. 5th St.

At this liturgy, the oil of the sick, oil of the catechumens and sacred chrism, are blessed and consecrated by the archbishop. These oils will be used throughout the archdiocese in the coming year.

In addition, priests of the archdiocese will concelebrate and renew their priestly promises. A reception will follow in the undercroft.

The Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., will host Stations of the Cross featuring the poetry of Paul Claudel and the organ music of Marcel ​​Dupré on April 11 at 7:30 p.m.

A simple meal of vegetarian soup and bread will be offered at 6 p.m. in the undercroft. The event is free, but a $5 donation for the meal is appreciated.

Catholic Cemeteries will host the Way of the Cross for Young Christians on April 11 at 1 p.m. Holy Trinity School students will lead the prayer service — which will cover a distance of 300-400 yards — at St. Michael Cemetery, 1153 Charles Street. Participants will gather in the priest section.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will host a blessing of Easter baskets at 10 a.m. on April 19 (Holy Saturday). Participating families should bring their baskets — traditionally filled with bread, eggs, meat, cheese and beer/wine. A special blessing will be given for the children participating. All are welcome to attend. Contact Deacon Barnes at 235-1375 for more information.

Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, will host a blessing of Easter baskets at 12 p.m. on April 19 (Holy Saturday). Participating families can bring their baskets, filled with ingredients for Easter Sunday, to be blessed. To learn more about the tradition, visit www.ecclou.org.

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer April 14 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated April 13 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, is hosting two events:

The club will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. April 7 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Jennifer Wilson, indigent burial coordinator for Catholic Charities, will be the speaker. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

A Holy Hour for Vocations will be held at 12:30 p.m. on April 9 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

OPEN HOUSE

The new Holy Cross Early Childhood Center will host an open house on April 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The childcare center, set to open in August of 2025, will serve children aged six weeks to three years on the campus of Holy Cross High School. For more information, visit www.holycrosshs.com and click on the “Early Childhood” tab.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.

The next meeting is on April 9 and the topic is “Family Dynamics: the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

HERE AND THERE

The Queen’s Daughters will host its 72nd annual fashion show and luncheon, “Spring into Fashion,” presented by Dillard’s on April 10 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 830 Phillips Lane. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Queen’s Daughters Catholic High School Scholarship Program. Tickets are $65 per person. For reservations, visit queensdaughtersinc.com/fashion-show-and-luncheon.

St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive, will sponsor a blood drive on April 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the gym. Appointments are preferred and can be scheduled online at RedCrossBlood.org with the sponsor code “StEdwardLouKy” or by calling 1-800-733-2767. Walk-ins will be welcomed as appointment spaces allow.

Good Shepherd Church will host a Card Party for a Cause on April 8 at the parish’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. A cake wheel, pull tabs and raffles are planned. Half of the proceeds will benefit Franciscan Kitchen. For reservations, call 749-9780.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Catholic Charities is seeking volunteers in the following areas:

Common Earth Gardens — mulching, weeding, trash clean up and building new community gardens. Times and dates are flexible, depending on volunteer group needs.

Youth and Family Mentors — help refugee families and youth assimilate in the community and work on preparing for the future. Youth mentors are paired with high school students and family/peer mentors are matched with a refugee family. Flexible scheduling is available.

Administration — data entry and returning phone calls to make referrals to community resources. Can be done remotely and on a flexible basis after a brief training.

For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org or 637-9786, ext. 115.

ALUMNI EVENTS

Holy Spirit School, 332 Cannons Lane, will host a 30-year reunion for the class of 1995 May 17-18. On May 17, alumni will gather for a reunion party at 6:30 p.m. at Saints Pizza Pub, 131 Breckenridge Lane. On May 18, the alumni will be recognized at 10 a.m. Mass at Holy Spirit Church, 3345 Lexington Road. Alumni are invited to a school tour following Mass. For more information, contact Lauren Montfont at lauren.knopf@gmail.com.

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held April 9 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Greg Brohm, chief of staff of University of Louisville football. All are welcome, not just graduates. Lunch is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Ascension Church will host “The Realities of Immigration & Citizenship,” presented by Catholic Charities on April 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Ave Maria Room. The event will address the realities of immigration and citizenship and explain the process of legal entry into the U.S., as well as the terminology surrounding immigration. For more information, contact Patrick Parris at pparris@ascension-parish.com.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II” on April 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m in the Eagle’s Nest at St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky. For more details and a full listing, view the course catalog at: archlouff.org/catechist-certification/catalogue/. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer “Church Teaching on Euthanasia” on April 10 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on April 11 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

Family Renewal Project’s Disciple Institute presents “Inspired: An Advanced Seminar on the Wonders of Genesis” on April 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in St. Luke Church’s education center. The cost is $15. The course is approved for eight hours of catechist credits. Register at tinyurl.com/inspired0425.

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality will host “The Lenten Evening Series” on April 8, 9 and 10 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night. The facilitator is Conventual Franciscan Father Steve McMichael.

The series will explore resurrection, humility and mercy through the lives of St. Mary Magdalene and St. Francis of Assisi, according to the center. The series is free, but reservations are required. To register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org.



Catholic Charities of Louisville will host an estate planning information lunch on April 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the Catholic Charities Center, 435 E. Broadway. The facilitator is Cheryl Bruner, an elder law attorney. The event is free and lunch is provided. Seats are limited. To pre-register, visit archlou.org/pg-session or call 585-3291 ext. 1117.