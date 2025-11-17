Priest Variety Show, set for Jan. 9, will feature comedy and musical acts

Father William “Bill” Hammer, pastor of St. Margaret Mary Church, donned his clown suit — and his alternate persona, Bother Phil — for the Priest Variety Show held Feb. 3, 2023, at St. Xavier High School. (Record File Photo by Kayla Bennett)

Priests of the Archdiocese of Louisville will perform in the Priest Variety Show, set for 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at St. Xavier High School, 1609 Poplar Level Road.

The show, which benefits the Catholic Services Appeal’s Seminarian Education Fund, will feature music, comedy acts and an art exhibit. A limited number of tickets are still available for $40 at cur8.com/24694/project/133352.

Priests are invited to sign up for the show by contacting Melissa Herberger in the Office of Mission Advancement at mherberger2@archlou.org or 585-3291.

For more information, including event sponsorship and program advertising, contact Herberger.