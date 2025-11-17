Priest Variety Show, set for Jan. 9, will feature comedy and musical acts

Priests of the Archdiocese of Louisville will perform in the Priest Variety Show, set for 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at St. Xavier High School, 1609 Poplar Level Road.
The show, which benefits the Catholic Services Appeal’s Seminarian Education Fund, will feature music, comedy acts and an art exhibit. A limited number of tickets are still available for $40 at cur8.com/24694/project/133352.
Priests are invited to sign up for the show by contacting Melissa Herberger in the Office of Mission Advancement at mherberger2@archlou.org or 585-3291.
For more information, including event sponsorship and program advertising, contact Herberger.