Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following appointments, effective June 22 unless otherwise noted.

Reverend Jonathan M. Erdman has been appointed administrator of St. Francis of Assisi Church while continuing as chaplain for the Archdiocese of Louisville’s local Courage Chapter. Father Erdman will also continue his responsibilities to Most Reverend Steven Lopes for the Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter as administrator of Our Lady and St. John Church.

This assignment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as associate pastor of St. Margaret Mary Church.

Father Erdman, born in Mahoning Township, Pa., was ordained on June 29, 2017. He attended Yale University Divinity School in New Haven, Conn., where he earned a Master of Divinity degree in 2004 and did post-graduate studies at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology from 2016 to 2017. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Missouri-Rolla in 2000.

Since his ordination, he has served as priest administrator of the Community of Our Lady and St. John and as associate pastor of St. Margaret Mary. He has served as chaplain of the Courage Chapter since 2019.

Prior to ordination, he served as an Episcopal priest for 12 years before he and his wife, Andrea and their five children came into full communion with the Catholic Church in July 2016. They arrived in Louisville in 2010.

He previously served as curate and youth minister at St. Thomas Church, Fifth Avenue, N.Y., and at Calvary Episcopal Church in Louisville from 2010 to 2016.

Other Appointments:

Reverend Anthony L. Chandler received permission from Archbishop Fabre to serve the Diocese of Fort Worth as the President/CEO of Catholic Charities Fort Worth for a period of one year, which will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as pastor at St. Francis of Assisi Church, director of the Vocation Office for the Archdiocese of Louisville and as president of the Priests’ Council.

Rev. Mr. Dustin S. Hungerford will be ordained a priest on May 21 and has been appointed to serve as associate pastor of St. Margaret Mary Church and St. William Church.

Very Reverend Martin A. Linebach has been appointed to serve as interim director of the Vocation Office for the Archdiocese of Louisville for a period of one year while continuing as rector of the Cathedral of the Assumption, as vicar general of the Archdiocese of Louisville and a consultor for Priests’ Council.