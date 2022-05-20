Wedding Anniversaries

Mr. and Mrs. Alan Zoeller, members of Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary May 20. Mrs. Zoeller is the former Pam Hayes. Mr. Zoeller retired from General Electric. The couple have three children and 10 grandchildren.

Pat and Betty Conkling, members of St. Martha Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary May 20. Mrs. Conkling, the former Betty Johnson, is retired from Baptist Health as a registered nurse. Mr. Conkling is retired from both the Jefferson County Police Department and the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office. The couple have four children and nine grandchildren.

Frank and Jo Ann Clements, members of St. Athanasius Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary May 19. Mrs. Clements, the former Jo Ann Blanford, retired from Jefferson County Public Schools where she worked at Churchill Park School for 20 years. Mr. Clements worked at the Naval Ordnance Station for 39 years. The couple have three children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Jeffrey and Karla Blain, members of St. Bartholomew Church, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary May 21. Mrs. Blain, the former Karla Schmitt, works as a caregiver. Mr. Blain works as the CEO of Kiesler Police Supply. The couple have two children.

Mr. and Mrs. Steve McCauley, members of St. Rita Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary May 20. Mrs. McCauley is the former Judy Hellmann. Mr. McCauley retired from Ford Motor Company after 35 years. The couple have three children and six grandchildren.

Donald and Helen Kendall, members of St. Lawrence Church, will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary May 20. Mrs. Kendall, the former Helen Nalley, provided in-home childcare to several families. Mr. Kendall retired after 30 years of service at Heaven Hill Distillery.