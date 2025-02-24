Priest ministers at jubilee event in Rome

Father Patrick Dolan, far left, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Lousiville, was photographed with a group of military members in early February in Rome. (Photo Special to The Record)

Father Patrick Dolan, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, was among thousands of individuals who crossed the threshold of the Holy Door at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome in early February.

Father Dolan served as a chaplain and rose to the rank of brigadier general in the Army National Guard before his retirement and is now an ecclesial member of the Apostolate Militare International.

During the Vatican’s Feb. 8-9 Jubilee of the Armed Services, Police and Security Personnel, Father Dolan ministered to members of the military who went there on pilgrimage.

According to a Feb. 6 OSV News story, the Holy Year celebration was expected to draw 13,000 members of the military and police forces from around the world — including those making a pilgrimage sponsored by the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services.

Father Dolan helped organize a reconciliation service in the Basilica of St. John of the Florentines for members of the military from various nations. At the end of the service, he noted, many in the congregation embraced one another.

Father Dolan said he hoped the jubilee events would give the service members “bragging rights” and a desire to work for peace once they return home.

“The idea is that they can say they had these experiences with many military members from other nations, and they all worshipped together,” he said.

Father Dolan gestured towards the ruins of the Roman Forum, the hub of political and social life in ancient Rome, and over the summit of Capitoline Hill — important for defending the city in ancient days, during a tour on his February visit. (Photo Special to The Record)

Though it was rainy in Rome, he also led them on a mini-tour of various sites, including the Arch of Constantine. He shared with those on the tour that Constantine the Great was the first Roman emperor to become a Christian. The arch commemorates Constantine’s victory over Maxentius at the Battle of the Milvian Bridge in 312 A.D. — a battle he had to fight to become ruler once his father died.

According to legend, he said, Constantine had a vision from Jesus during the battle, showing him a cross inscribed with the Latin words “in hoc signo vincis,” translated to “in this sign you will conquer.”

The tour also led the group past the Roman Forum, the hub of political and social life in ancient Rome, and over the summit of Capitoline Hill — important for defending the city in ancient days.

Father Dolan said of the military members on the tour, “They defend their nation honorably. They’re helping civilization grow, and they can see how it happened throughout the centuries and they can be a part of that.”

Father Dolan said participants also heard various speeches, and each resonated with hope.

“The military provides necessary security so nations can grow in peace together. Because of that peace, they have hope. That’s what this whole year is about,” he said.

Pope Francis established the Jubilee Year 2025 with the theme “Pilgrims of Hope.” Various groups have been invited as pilgrims to visit Rome and Vatican City in observance of the jubilee.