Bishops call for prayers as Pope Francis’ condition remains critical

People join Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, in reciting the rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Feb. 24, 2025. Cardinals living in Rome, leaders of the Roman Curia and the faithful joined the nighttime prayer. (CNS photo/Pablo Esparza)

By Gina Christian, OSV News

Catholic bishops throughout the U.S. are calling on the faithful to pray for Pope Francis, who is in critical condition in Rome’s Gemelli hospital amid a days-long battle with respiratory illness.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre plans to celebrate a special Mass of Healing for the Holy Father at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road. All are invited to attend.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has posted a prayer for Pope Francis on its website, asking God to “look favorably on your servant Francis … that by word and example he may be of service to those over whom he presides so that, together with the flock entrusted to his care, he may come to everlasting life.”

The U.S. bishops also encouraged Catholics to pray the rosary for Pope Francis Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. ET. The prayer aligned with a rosary in St. Peter’s Square at 9 p.m. Rome time led by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, “to show the closeness of the church to Pope Francis and all who are sick.”

On Feb. 24, the Vatican issued a brief statement about Pope Francis’ condition, saying that the previous night “passed well,” and that “the Pope slept and is resting.” The Vatican said the pope was in “good spirits.”

The update followed a Feb. 22 statement from the Holy See press office saying that morning Pope Francis had experienced an “asthma-like respiratory crisis of prolonged intensity, which required the administration of high-flow oxygen.”

The statement noted the pope’s blood tests revealed an abnormally low count of platelets, associated with anemia, requiring him to receive blood transfusions. Blood tests administered Feb. 23 also showed “initial, mild renal insufficiency, at present under control,” said the Vatican.

The pope was admitted to the hospital Feb. 14 due to bronchitis and labored breathing. Since then, he has been diagnosed with double pneumonia. The Holy See press office said in its Feb. 22 update that the pope’s condition “continues to be critical.”

Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles wrote in a Feb. 23 X post, “Let’s pray hard for the Holy Father! Let’s entrust him to the tender care of Our Blessed Mother, may she be close to him in his hour of trial and may she guide him to a full and speedy recovery.”

Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez of Philadelphia issued a Feb. 22 statement requesting prayers for Pope Francis.

“I call for everyone throughout the Archdiocese of Philadelphia to join in prayer for Pope Francis as he continues to battle serious illness. Let us keep the Holy Father close to our hearts and ask God to strengthen him,” said Archbishop Pérez.

He also provided a suggested petition for the prayer of the faithful at Sunday Mass Feb. 23 “and the next several days,” asking that Pope Francis “may be strengthened in every way by the Lord in his present suffering and be uplifted by the prayers for him by people all over the world.”

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, also urged prayers for the pope.

In a Feb. 22 post on X, the cardinal said, “On this feast of the Chair of Saint Peter let’s pray that the Holy Spirit will continue to guide Pope Francis in his ministry of hope. May the Spirit of God grant him good health, courage, wisdom and peace.”

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago — who had invited prayers for the pope’s “prompt healing” in a Feb. 18 post on X — released a Feb. 22 statement, saying, “We have received word that the Pope’s condition worsened this morning. Please continue your prayers for his recovery and for the health care professionals working to lead him through this setback. We ask our Merciful Lord to restore Pope Francis to good health and to keep him free from pain as he receives treatment.”

Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis also tweeted a prayer Feb. 22. “On this Feast of the Chair of Peter, we join Catholics and those of good will around the globe in praying for Pope Francis: May he be restored to good health and be comforted at this critical time by our prayers and the maternal intercession of Mary, Help of the Sick,” he said.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles website features an image of the pope, with a banner reading “Pray for Pope Francis” and a link to updates on his condition from Catholic News Service Rome.