Disabled parishioners have same dignity, rights as all, speaker says

Participants smiled as they worked on a project during a workshop on disabilities Feb. 15 a St. Rita Church. They were asked to create a “soothing object” to help calm an autistic child. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

A group of about 70 catechists gathered Feb. 15 at St. Rita Church to learn about ministering to people who are disabled.

“It’s no different than (forming ministers) in family life,” said the presenter, Esther Garcia, during an interview. “We need awareness to recognize that the person with disability has the same dignity and the same rights as all of us.”

Garcia led the workshop, organized by the Office of Hispanic Ministry, for Hispanic and Latino Catholics. She specializes in leading catechetical programs for children and families in the Diocese of Dallas. Garcia is also a former director of outreach and diocesan relations for the National Catholic Partnership on Disability.

Disabled parishioners — including those with physical and intellectual disabilities — have the right to receive the sacraments because of their baptism, Garcia said.

They need “nurturing in their faith” through Bible studies and retreats so they can “come to know God and have a relationship with God,” she said. “They can respond to God’s call and be witnesses. We can learn from them.”

Garcia noted that individuals tend to be hospitable and make accommodations for those who are physically disabled. That’s harder to do when the disability isn’t visible. For example, children with autism are sometimes viewed as badly behaved, she said.

“We have to be a community of love and compassion and not judge,” she said. “They are still the image of God, and they still need to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Seven-year-old Jimmy Rodriguez and his dad Jaime Rodriguez, played with a sensory object provided during a workshop on disabilities Feb. 15 a St. Rita Church. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

She offered her listeners various tools to help them minister to people with different abilities. For example, Garcia offered a list of things autistic children need:

A structured environment, visual aids, sensory activities and lessons adapted to the students’ level of learning.

“Catechists need to make sure we’re coming on time and preparing,” Garcia noted. “You need to have a learning environment, even when you think the child isn’t listening. Provide the same environment to all.”

“We want them to recognize 20 prayers, but we need to adapt. We don’t need to be so rigid,” she said.

“Don’t segregate students. Involve them. Pray together. Work with them one on one (if needed) and come back to activities with peers,” Garcia said.

Araceli Cortes, a bi-lingual catechist at St. Rita Church, said what she learned at the workshop will help her minister to teens at St. Rita.

“It was an excellent presentation,” she said. “It’ll be useful everywhere you go.”

Cortes said she especially appreciated the lesson related to autistic children.

“In the past, people were just told to discipline their kids. Now we know there are kids with special needs,” said Cortes. “It’s good to be sensitive.”

The day concluded with a demonstration of a sensory-friendly Mass. Garcia shared a variety of tips, such as choosing readings from a children’s lectionary, providing lectionaries with large print for those with visual impairments, offering listening devices and opting for softer music.

Eva Gonzalez, director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry, said the workshop was organized in response to the National Pastoral Plan for Hispanic/Latino Ministry.