Presentation will offer six career pathways

Presentation Academy announced in early November that starting with the 2023-2024 school year, the 190-year-old school will offer six career pathways — health science, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), entrepreneurship, criminal justice, visual/performing arts and academic excellence.

This new focus will be in addition to Presentation’s 28-year-old Leadership Program, which provides opportunities for students to get real-world experience, according to a press release from the school.

Laura Dills, school president, said Presentation wants to be intentional about providing opportunities in the fastest-growing career fields for students.

“We believe that this new emphasis on pathways will provide Pres Girls with not only the tools and career experiences they need to follow their dreams, but to also become leaders in a global society. We believe everyone can find their passion here at Pres,” said Dills, who is a 1994 graduate of the all-girls school.