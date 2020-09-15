Presentation to celebrate 25th annual Tower Awards

Presentation Academy will host the 25th annual Tower Awards for Women Leaders Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on WHAS-11’s Great Day LIVE morning show.

The annual event honors women leaders in Louisville. Tickets for the Tower Treasure raffle can be purchased here. Prices range from $30 to $100.

The raffle items include a grand prize of $10,000, a Peloton exercise bike and various “design your own vacation” packages. Funds raised by the raffle benefit the school’s tuition assistance program.

The program will air again on Presentation’s Facebook page on Oct. 8 at 6 p.m., and include the announcement of the Tower Treasure raffle winners. For more information, call 583-5935, ext. 108, or email kbeck@presentationacaemy.org.