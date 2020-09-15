Office of Multicultural Ministry to offer leadership webinars in the fall

The Office of Multicultural Ministry’s Viongozi Ministry Leadership Program will offer two webinars via the Zoom video conferencing platform.

“Africentric Tools for Effective Ministry,” presented by Deacon James Turner, will take place Sept. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“What It Means to Be a Welcoming Church from an Africentric Perspective,” presented by Father John Judie, will take place Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Viongozi program aims to enhance leadership skills for parish ministry from an Africentric perspective, according to a press release from the OMM. It’s for individuals new in ministry, those considering a leadership role in the church or individuals “newly discerned or elected by parish lay leadership,” said the release.

The cost is $10 per webinar. Each class is limited to 30 participants who must be at least 16 years old.

The deadline to register for the September event is Sept. 25 and the deadline for the October event is Oct. 9. For information on how to register, send an email to omm@archlou.org or call 471-2146. A link to the presentation will be forwarded to participants after they register.