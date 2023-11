Presentation Academy will present “A Christmas Carol” on stage in the school’s Charlie Douglas Theater, 900 S. Fourth St., Dec. 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m. There will also be 2 p.m. showings on Dec. 2 and 3.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and senior citizens.

To purchase tickets, visit https://gofan.co/app/school/KY6210.