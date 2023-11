Athletes sign letters of intent

Dozens of Catholic high school seniors signed national letters of intent to play college athletics earlier this month.

Among them are:

Assumption High School — Field hockey players Lucy Cohen, Transylvania University; Ashley Hamilton, Centre College; Anna Krebs, Northwestern University. Acrobat and tumbler June Cubbage-Troop, Duquesne University. Soccer players AG Gibson, University of Louisville; Riley O’Bryan, University of South Carolina Upstate; Olivia Thomas, Transylvania University, Zoe Thompson, Transylvania University. Volleyball players Nicole Bentz, Thomas More University; Ally Magre, Middle Tennessee State University; Charlotte Moriarty, Xavier University; Layla Padgett, Colorado School of Mines; Sara Sass, Belmont Abbey College; Chloe Smith, Wofford College; Ava Swan, Colorado School of Mines.

DeSales High School — Basketball player Will Gibson, Liberty University.

Mercy Academy — Volleyball player Bryn Wilhelmus, Wittenberg University. Softball player Peyton Arnold, Bellarmine University. Stunt athlete Emma Boblitt, University of Kentucky. Golfer Sydney McDill, Davenport University. Soccer player Nikki Burba, Spalding University.

Sacred Heart Academy — Field hockey players Stella Clark, Miami University Ohio; Mary Catherine Wolz, Miami University Ohio. Lacrosse players Kaelin Truman, University of Alabama Huntsville; Emerson Holthouser, Grand Valley State University; Rosie Cobler, University of Louisville; Hailey Voss, Lindenwood University. Swimmers and divers Carlie Tyler, University of Tampa; Georgia Kahler, University of Minnesota; Ella Donlin, United States Air Force Academy. Volleyball players Kaely Walz, Kennesaw State University; Avarie Adams, Cornell University. Basketball players Angelina Pelayo, University of North Carolina Wilmington; Abigail Wolff, Transylvania University. Tennis player Avery Voss, Miami University Ohio.

St. Xavier High School — Cross country and track athlete Brodie Terkhorn, Niagara University. Swimmers John Crush, West Point; Noah Benton, St. Louis University. Lacrosse player Ryder John, Towson University. Baseball players Luke Wright, Maryville College; Ryan Comelia, University of Charleston West Virginia. Soccer player Trip Campbell, Furman University. Tennis player William Lewis, Sewanee: University of the South.

Trinity High School — Wrestler Lane Kiser, Campbell University. Baseball players Evan Boeckmann, Wright State University; Kyle Campbell, University of Louisville; Dane Morrow University of Tennessee; Jake Schweitzer, University of Louisville; Baxter Tedesco, Transylvania University; Trevor Watkins, Transylvania University.