Podcast will highlight financial issues

The March episode of “What’s New in ArchLou,” an Archdiocese of Louisville podcast, is available now.

This month’s guest is Beth Stegner Peabody, the executive officer of Stegner Investments and author of The Record’s monthly column about finances, Cents & Sensibility.

Stegner will discuss “financial issues facing families, including financial planning, debt management, planning for college costs, retirement planning and many other topics,” according to an announcement from the archdiocese.

The monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the archdiocese and the Catholic Church in central Kentucky.

“Each month, we welcome new guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” the announcement said.

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio and the archdiocese’s website, archlou.org, YouTube channel and Facebook page.